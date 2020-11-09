Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa steps onto big stage — and makes it his

“They took away Tua’s running backs.

They took away his receivers.

They shuffled his blockers.

They even took away his position coach.

And somehow, Tua Tagovailoa still led the Dolphins to victory like a seasoned pro, completing 20-of-28 passes (71.4 percent) for 248 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 122.3 passer rating.”

Lets not forget he also rushed for 35 yards on critical plays.

www.palmbeachpost.com

Habib: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa steps onto big stage — and makes it his

Tua Tagovailoa's supporting cast dropped one by one, but he never blinked, rallying the Dolphins to a 34-31 win and proving he's equal to the moment.
That passer rating 122.3 is freaking exceptional. The kid did everything needed to win a big road game against a very good team with a great QB and receivers. Our defense, sometimes gives up long drives that result in TDs but when they had to, late in the game, they made huge stops. The calls against X were pretty bad mostly. He should have got 1 flag as I see it but the Refs are the guys with the yellow flags! Seiler, #92, is really showing up and 90 and 91 are awesome coming in from the DE position and 44, Roberts can flat out hammer people.
 
That long drive by Tua - It legit gave me chills. So good.

The way he reads the field, his vision is insane. Especially for someone starting their second game.
 
