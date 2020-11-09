Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa steps onto big stage — and makes it his

That passer rating 122.3 is freaking exceptional. The kid did everything needed to win a big road game against a very good team with a great QB and receivers. Our defense, sometimes gives up long drives that result in TDs but when they had to, late in the game, they made huge stops. The calls against X were pretty bad mostly. He should have got 1 flag as I see it but the Refs are the guys with the yellow flags! Seiler, #92, is really showing up and 90 and 91 are awesome coming in from the DE position and 44, Roberts can flat out hammer people.