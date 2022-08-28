 Dolphins vs Eagles Game Recap- PFF | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins vs Eagles Game Recap- PFF

NFL Preseason Week 3 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 48, Philadelphia Eagles 10

The Miami Dolphins quarterbacks combined for 291 yards and four touchdowns, leading their team to a 48-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in preseason Week 3.
Offensive spotlight: Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed six of his seven passing attempts for 121 yards, one touchdown and five first downs. He recorded one big-time throw — a 51-yard completion to WR Tyreek Hill.

Defensive spotlight: Dolphins linebacker Sam Eguavoen played 43 snaps tonight. He made four solo tackles and two defensive stops, and he added a sack and two hurries as a pass-rusher.

Rookie spotlight: Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean was on the field for eight snaps tonight, five of which were in coverage. He wasn't targeted in coverage, though he did still record two tackles.

Offensive line spotlight: The Dolphins offensive line was impressive tonight. On first review, they allowed only one hit and two hurries across 28 pass-blocking snaps.
 
The PFF recap has shortened as they now look for fans to pay for it but, they did add a box score.
 
The final preseason game was about as good as you can get. The one low light was the hit given up by Jackson. I think Hunter Long got more TV exposure on his two TD or not TD's than the entire time he has been on the team. :cool:
 
