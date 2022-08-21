 Dolphins vs Raiders Recap- PFF | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins vs Raiders Recap- PFF

www.pff.com

NFL Preseason Week 2 Game Recap: Las Vegas Raiders 15, Miami Dolphins 13 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The Las Vegas Raiders outlasted the Miami Dolphins, 15-13, in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason.
MIAMI DOLPHINS

QUARTERBACKS

  • Skylar Thompson impressed once again. He finished 9-of-10 for 129 yards with two big-time throws. His only incompletion came via a drop.
  • Tua Tagovailoa was on target during his eight dropbacks. He went 6-of-8 for 58 yards with a drop.

RUNNING BACK

  • ZaQuandre White showed why he was one of the more intriguing receiving backs in the draft. He flashed his talent in the open field on a swing pass score from Skylar Thompson.

RECEIVERS

  • Erik Ezukanma made the play of the day when he mossed cornerback Chris Jones for a big gain up the right sideline. He paced all receivers with six catches for 114 yards.

OFFENSIVE LINE

  • The first team offensive line handled business in pass protection. They combined to not allow a single pressure on their nine pass-blocking snaps together.

DEFENSIVE LINE

  • Andrew Van Ginkel looked ready for the regular season. He had two pressures and two more wins on 12 pass-rushing snaps.

LINEBACKER

  • Channing Tindall continues to make his presence felt this preseason. He notched two stops and didn’t miss a tackle on the day.
  • The Dolphins' linebackers had a solid tackling day, as they combined to only miss one tackle on 11 attempts.

SECONDARY

  • Former first-rounder Noah Igbinoghene continues to get picked on. He allowed all three of his targets for 34 yards on only 12 coverage snaps.
  • Nik Needham continues to outperform his draft status (or lack thereof). He forced an incompletion on his only target.
Read More PFF NFL News & Analysis
 
