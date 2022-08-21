Dolphins vs Raiders Recap- PFF

NFL Preseason Week 2 Game Recap: Las Vegas Raiders 15, Miami Dolphins 13 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF
The Las Vegas Raiders outlasted the Miami Dolphins, 15-13, in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason.
www.pff.com
MIAMI DOLPHINS
QUARTERBACKS
- Skylar Thompson impressed once again. He finished 9-of-10 for 129 yards with two big-time throws. His only incompletion came via a drop.
- Tua Tagovailoa was on target during his eight dropbacks. He went 6-of-8 for 58 yards with a drop.
RUNNING BACK
- ZaQuandre White showed why he was one of the more intriguing receiving backs in the draft. He flashed his talent in the open field on a swing pass score from Skylar Thompson.
RECEIVERS
- Erik Ezukanma made the play of the day when he mossed cornerback Chris Jones for a big gain up the right sideline. He paced all receivers with six catches for 114 yards.
OFFENSIVE LINE
- The first team offensive line handled business in pass protection. They combined to not allow a single pressure on their nine pass-blocking snaps together.
DEFENSIVE LINE
- Andrew Van Ginkel looked ready for the regular season. He had two pressures and two more wins on 12 pass-rushing snaps.
LINEBACKER
- Channing Tindall continues to make his presence felt this preseason. He notched two stops and didn’t miss a tackle on the day.
- The Dolphins' linebackers had a solid tackling day, as they combined to only miss one tackle on 11 attempts.
SECONDARY
- Former first-rounder Noah Igbinoghene continues to get picked on. He allowed all three of his targets for 34 yards on only 12 coverage snaps.
- Nik Needham continues to outperform his draft status (or lack thereof). He forced an incompletion on his only target.