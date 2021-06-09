 Dolphins want Christian Wilkins to do more in his third NFL season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins want Christian Wilkins to do more in his third NFL season

He arrived in the NFL with a flying shoulder bump of the Commissioner. His team is hoping for some memorable moments like that on the field in 2021. “I think he can definitely do a lot more,” defensive line coach Austin Clark recently told reporters regarding defensive tackle Christian Wilkins...
lol for some reason it feels like Wilkins has been with Miami longer than 2 seasons.
 
