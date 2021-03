We killed this...



A number of us that have been cheering this FA period NEVER agree with one another.



There are members of some very defined camps here at FH, looking at each other and smiling from ear to ear.



This was EXACTLY how you handle free-agency. You shop for bargains and you fill as many holes as you can with legitimate NFL players who are, at least, just a guy. You hand out one and two year contracts with easy outs and you focus on reclamation projects and players who are trying to redeem their value.



...and next year, you one-and-done the ones who underperform, and either sign the victors... or let them walk for points in the comp pick formula...



Grier may be the smartest GM we've had in 20 years.