Dolphins work out three players

Dolphins Worked Out Three Players | NFLTradeRumors.co

According to Albert Breer, the Dolphins brought in three defensive backs for workouts on Tuesday including Nevelle Clark, Tino Ellis, and Teez Tabor. Tabor, 24, was drafted by the Lions in the second round out of Florida back in 2017. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $4.82...
Nevelle Clark, Tino Ellis, and Teez Tabor.
 
