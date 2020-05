I bet every team is working on a plan..



Hard Rock Stadium became the first public facility to earn the Global Biorisk Advisory Council's STAR accreditation, the standard used for facilities to implement cleaning, disinfecting and infectious disease prevention work practices to control risks involved with infectious agents like the coronavirus. (The GBAC is a division of the ISSA, a worldwide trade association for the cleaning industry.)



The accreditation paves the way for Hard Rock Stadium to re-open and host fans for events once the NFL and government gives the all clear for everything to resume.