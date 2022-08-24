 Dolphins working out Trey Flowers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins working out Trey Flowers

BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
2,327
Reaction score
4,640
Location
Canada
Just came here to post this. It's an interesting development. You can't have enough pass rushers and I like the idea of signing another veteran presence. I hope we make something happen at a reasonable price.

Still doesn't change the fact I think what we need is CB and OL help...
 
bigfoot

bigfoot

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 13, 2022
Messages
56
Reaction score
257
Age
35
Location
woods
Give me more guys that can get to the quarterback. It's the name of the game.
 
Alex Thrasher

Alex Thrasher

Club Member
Joined
Aug 30, 2017
Messages
233
Reaction score
621
Age
29
Location
Amherstburg
could mean AVG's injury might be worse than they are letting on. I haven't seen much about it besides that he keeps missing practice
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
11,374
Reaction score
24,246
Age
69
Location
Miami
He has had only 3.5 sacks since 2019. I’m not sure how much he has left and while it’s always smart to bring in experienced veterans to take a look. I would be surprised if the actually sign him.
 
Alex Thrasher

Alex Thrasher

Club Member
Joined
Aug 30, 2017
Messages
233
Reaction score
621
Age
29
Location
Amherstburg
circumstances said:
Wasn't yesterday the first practice he missed?
Click to expand...
Definitely could have been, I could just be thinking of multiple posts I saw yesterday saying he was absent and mixed it up to think it was multiple days. Either way though, I really hope AVG isn't out for a while because I'm expecting a good jump from him this year
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
19,310
Reaction score
43,578
Alex Thrasher said:
Definitely could have been, I could just be thinking of multiple posts I saw yesterday saying he was absent and mixed it up to think it was multiple days. Either way though, I really hope AVG isn't out for a while because I'm expecting a good jump from him this year
Click to expand...
He has been having an impactful camp!

Hope he's back in the mix today.
 
mekadave

mekadave

OL Watcher
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 30, 2021
Messages
791
Reaction score
2,091
Location
Houston
Interesting. But I thought AVG played a fair amount in the last game. I remember him making a couple of tackles, at least.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom