Dolphins Workout Collins

Hargitt01
Active Roster
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- May 10, 2007
- Messages
- 551
- Reaction score
- 303
- Location
- Louisville, Ky
Just saw this on the Dolphins feed on Bleacher, thoughts?
From my perspective, I'm like "what's the big deal?" both are perfectly legal in Colorado, lolHe also was suspended following a car crash when marijuana and a handgun were found in the car. Ravens cut him after that. A good runner, provided he isn't another Mark Walton.
after the Mark Walton experience ah... not like it's a DE position..ie harder to find a guy position.He also was suspended following a car crash when marijuana and a handgun were found in the car. Ravens cut him after that. A good runner, provided he isn't another Mark Walton.