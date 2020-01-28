Dolphins Workout Collins

Tailgun

Tailgun

John Edwards
Joined
Mar 17, 2006
Messages
696
Reaction score
156
Location
Eastern PA
This is who I have been bringing up for months as a sleeper. The guy looked amazing early on in his Ravens career, with a slashing running style between the tackles and pretty good vision. He even idolizes Ricky and wants to wear his number. If he's healthy, let's give him a try!
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
793
Reaction score
878
Young guy (25 years old). Broke his leg before 2019 season and had surgery I think 2 weeks before the season missing the entire year. Physical finisher, good back to have in the seemingly RB by committee Miami has. Could be 1st and 2nd down with Laird being 3rd down back for now has to impress the staff but could see a fit.
 
spike owen

spike owen

What were the playoffs like, daddy?
Joined
Mar 1, 2004
Messages
159
Reaction score
27
Location
Potomac, MD
He also was suspended following a car crash when marijuana and a handgun were found in the car. Ravens cut him after that. A good runner, provided he isn't another Mark Walton.
 
rent this space

rent this space

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 27, 2007
Messages
7,713
Reaction score
5,254
spike owen said:
He also was suspended following a car crash when marijuana and a handgun were found in the car. Ravens cut him after that. A good runner, provided he isn't another Mark Walton.
Click to expand...
From my perspective, I'm like "what's the big deal?" both are perfectly legal in Colorado, lol
 
Albert Romano

Albert Romano

Super Donator
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
21,138
Reaction score
12,861
Location
Davie, FL
spike owen said:
He also was suspended following a car crash when marijuana and a handgun were found in the car. Ravens cut him after that. A good runner, provided he isn't another Mark Walton.
Click to expand...
after the Mark Walton experience ah... not like it's a DE position..ie harder to find a guy position.
 
mrhankey81701

mrhankey81701

Starter
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
6,263
Reaction score
2,396
Location
Jersey
Nothing wrong with kicking the tires. This coaching staff/ front office has shown they aren't going to shy away from guys with previous incidents. He's not a must sign type of player; but, he would also instantly become the best RB on our roster by a lot.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Taylor Club
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
14,146
Reaction score
8,415


Cecil "The Diesel" Collins...is BACK!


ooppssss wrong Collins.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom