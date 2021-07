Some interesting notes. Parker’s salary goes down next year, that’s a plus for him. If he’s healthy, he’s seeing that money from someone.



We want Fuller to be a monster for us on the field but we don’t want the monster contract extension. If he and Tua are on the same page early on I’m looking for that extension ASAP. I’m not tagging him and likely not interested in a bidding war for him with Waddle in the fold.



They may wait as long as possible before making a move. Wilson, Grant and Hurns have differing values but they do have value. Teams will call.