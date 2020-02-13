DolphinsTalk.com Podcast: The Big O Orlando Alzugaray Talks Dolphins

MikeO
Premium Member
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Jul 17, 2004
- Messages
- 15,333
- Reaction score
- 125
DT Daily 2/13: The Big O Joins us on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast - Miami Dolphins
On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we are joined by The Big O Orlando Alzugaray to talk all things Miami Dolphins. We go over the 2019 season, talk Brian Flores and why the sky is the limit with him as a head coach, the QB’s in the 2020 Draft, DeVante Parker’s breakout year, is there any …
dolphinstalk.com
The Big O joins us to talk 2002 Dolphins draft and offseason