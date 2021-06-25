DolphinsTalk
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 65
- Reaction score
- 161
- Age
- 43
- Location
- Miami, FL
DolphinsTalk Point After: Deep Dive into Tua's Rookie Season - Miami Dolphins
Josh Couture is back with another episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Point After podcast here on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network. On today’s show, Josh is joined by Alex Rollins as they do a deep dive into Tua’s rookie season and talk about what they saw when they broke down the film. They...
dolphinstalk.com