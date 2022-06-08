 DolphinsTalk Weekly: Early 53-Man Roster Projection | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

DolphinsTalk Weekly: Early 53-Man Roster Projection

dolphinstalk.com

DolphinsTalk Weekly: Way Too Early 53-Man Roster Prediction - Miami Dolphins

In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly, Kevin predicts the Dolphins’ 53-man roster and who will make this team come September. He also gives his review of the TOP GUN MAVERICK movie and has a new Whisky he reviews. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern. (CLICK...
