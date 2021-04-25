DolphinsTalk
DolphinsTalk Weekly: Kevin Reveals His "MY GUYS" Team of Draft Prospects
In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics are discussed in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Kevin talks about his Top 5 edge rushers in this year’s NFL Draft. He gives his thoughts on the Dolphins’ recent signing of offensive linemen DJ Fluker. He goes over his...
