DolphinsTalk Weekly: Thoughts on Hill/Armstead, Dolphins Free Agency, and Trip to the Combine

DolphinsTalk
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 277
- Reaction score
- 683
- Age
- 44
- Location
- Miami, FL
Thoughts on Hill/Armstead, Dolphins Free Agency, & Trip to the Combine
In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics surrounding the Miami Dolphins are discussed. Kevin talks about the Dolphins trading for Tyreek Hill and signing Terron Armstead, what Miami has done in Free Agency and what they have left to do, as well his the draft...
dolphinstalk.com