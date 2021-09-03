Donation Drive - Week 1 v. New England

good day folks. last season we had various threads about donations to this site to help with the up-keep, if the team or individual players achieved certain statistics which you could choose for yourself. it would be great if we could keep that going this season.



i'll donate 20 $ if Tua gets 3+ total TD's v. New England

i'll donate 20 $ if the defense forces 3+ turnovers v. New England





keep 'em coming