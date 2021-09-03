Donation Drive - Week 1 v. New England

greasyObnoxious
I love lamp
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 2, 2007
- Messages
- 10,133
- Reaction score
- 6,503
- Location
- from the old continent
good day folks. last season we had various threads about donations to this site to help with the up-keep, if the team or individual players achieved certain statistics which you could choose for yourself. it would be great if we could keep that going this season.
i'll donate 20 $ if Tua gets 3+ total TD's v. New England
i'll donate 20 $ if the defense forces 3+ turnovers v. New England
keep 'em coming
i'll donate 20 $ if Tua gets 3+ total TD's v. New England
i'll donate 20 $ if the defense forces 3+ turnovers v. New England
keep 'em coming