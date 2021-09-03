 Donation Drive - Week 1 v. New England | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Donation Drive - Week 1 v. New England

greasyObnoxious

greasyObnoxious

I love lamp
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 2, 2007
Messages
10,133
Reaction score
6,503
Location
from the old continent
good day folks. last season we had various threads about donations to this site to help with the up-keep, if the team or individual players achieved certain statistics which you could choose for yourself. it would be great if we could keep that going this season.

i'll donate 20 $ if Tua gets 3+ total TD's v. New England
i'll donate 20 $ if the defense forces 3+ turnovers v. New England


keep 'em coming
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom