 Done with devante

Done with devante

K

kmev827

Rookie
Joined
Aug 26, 2008
Messages
31
Reaction score
6
Whether he's mentally soft or physically brittle, i don't care the reason, there's been too many times that we needed him and he's not there. We just cant rely on him.
 
Finsational

Finsational

Displaced Finatic
Club Member
Joined
Mar 31, 2006
Messages
118
Reaction score
265
Location
NC
kmev827 said:
Whether he's mentally soft or physically brittle, i don't care the reason, there's been too many times that we needed him and he's not there. We just cant rely on him.
Click to expand...


I don't think pulling a hamstring is brittle. There is the possibility the coaching staff is sitting him because they feel he will be much more needed next week
 
R

rickd13

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Oct 4, 2005
Messages
3,600
Reaction score
2,249
Age
55
Location
Rochester, New York
Adam First said:
He's still our most talented receiver and number one option when healthy. You may be done with him, but this team's not.
Click to expand...
That's more a reflection of how bad Miami's receivers really are. Parker has always been a guy that struggled to get open and stay healthy. I would have tried to upgrade from him before they gave him his extension.
 
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
7,397
Reaction score
1,657
Age
30
Location
Tallahassee
You're not wrong about a lot of this, but at the end of the day we're only paying him 10 mil a year. It's worth it even with his non stop injuries.
 
