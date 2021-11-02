Don’t flirt with another woman in front of the girl you took to the dance

Seems an obvious point to make but it’s clear it’s a lesson Stephen Ross never learned. It’s also clear that Ross doesn’t learn from his mistakes.

Ross courted Harbaugh when ol’ Fist Pump Tony was still under contract. When his pursuit of Michigan Jim leaked to the press and blew up in his face, Ross turned around and gave Sporano an unwarranted extension in an effort to not have him be a lame duck HC. It didn’t work: the damage was done.



Fast forward years later and the same story plays out with the QB position. You draft a guy at 5, surround him with dysfunction and chaos, then pursue a (granted) top NFL QB who has been accused of a pattern of behaviour ranging from straight up sexual assault to sexual misconduct by a literal busload of women. As a result, you create a major distraction for the QB you drafted and undercut him in the locker room he’s supposed to lead.



The Fins were serious enough about a potential Watson deal that multiple journalists are reporting that Ross was attempting to set up a one-on-one phone call with Watson as late as last night to see if a deal could be struck at the final hour.



What does this tell us?



Ross has learned nothing.