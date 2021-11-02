 Don’t flirt with another woman in front of the girl you took to the dance | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Don’t flirt with another woman in front of the girl you took to the dance

Seems an obvious point to make but it’s clear it’s a lesson Stephen Ross never learned. It’s also clear that Ross doesn’t learn from his mistakes.
Ross courted Harbaugh when ol’ Fist Pump Tony was still under contract. When his pursuit of Michigan Jim leaked to the press and blew up in his face, Ross turned around and gave Sporano an unwarranted extension in an effort to not have him be a lame duck HC. It didn’t work: the damage was done.

Fast forward years later and the same story plays out with the QB position. You draft a guy at 5, surround him with dysfunction and chaos, then pursue a (granted) top NFL QB who has been accused of a pattern of behaviour ranging from straight up sexual assault to sexual misconduct by a literal busload of women. As a result, you create a major distraction for the QB you drafted and undercut him in the locker room he’s supposed to lead.

The Fins were serious enough about a potential Watson deal that multiple journalists are reporting that Ross was attempting to set up a one-on-one phone call with Watson as late as last night to see if a deal could be struck at the final hour.

What does this tell us?

Ross has learned nothing.
 
Ross is a moron. He stayed away from splash moves for 2 years, chose the wrong guys then went back to the splash move. Just sell the team bro
 
Tells us that Tua is not their guy. They are a joke of an organization. Ross will never learn and it's dejavu all over again. I like Tua, but he's done here in Miami. I thought he could be saved here if Grier and Flores was gone, but with Ross actually calling Watson, there is no salvation for him in Miami. It really sucks as we are back to square one, heck not sure we are even there yet...
 
This is the same media who has been saying Watson was going to be here each and every Monday since the season started. You guys eat up all those lies that the media spews. I’ve never seen any media person get anything right when it comes to this regime or team.
No one even knew that Tunsil trade was going to happen or got anything right when it came to the draft or FA.

It’s also the same media who have ripped on Tua all season. None of them know ****.
 
I don't like sorting through 20+ page threads that have been merged to death. Let the forum be what it's supposed to be...a bunch a **** heads making threads on what they want to talk about.

What's more annoying than new threads is the really cool people that post in every one complaining how a new thread is made. That's the whole point of the message board.
 
I pay money too and have made donations at times other than renewing my VIP membership and I am tired of having to filter through all the garbage that keeps getting recycled to find any little tidbit of information about what is really happening and not listening to butt hurt posters repeat the same drivel in thread after thread. So I will call it out if I damn well please.
 
Or just don't believe internet rumors.
 
So in other words, we could’ve come out and stood behind Tua 1000% and it would’ve improved team morale, improved Tua morale, increased Tua’s perception around the league (and potential trade value), and cost us absolutely nothing.

This franchise is a train wreck, even when it checks the no box on a disastrous decision.
 
Then go to Club 347. I post a handful of threads per year. Piss off.
 
Tua is playing better than Mahomes at the moment...LOL

It's a tough situation. Watson when playing is an elite QB. We all hope Tua can become what he is. The problem is he comes with a lot of baggage. Elite QB's don't become available unless there is baggage. We honestly don't know what Tua is or can become. The lack of coaching is so bad we really can't judge anyone IMO.
 
Do we know for sure that phone call was not about getting a recommendation from Watson about a good massage therapist?
 
