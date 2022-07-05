Don't Forget about Ezukanma...

Fin-Loco said: It's easy to ferget about Easy E with all of the other moves. Guy should be a stud.



Well, "stud" may be a bit of a stretch, given his draft spot. He does seem to have great physical ability. One good thing is he has good players in front of him, so if it takes some time to develop, it isn't a huge deal. We may have to wait a year or two to see the best of him as a route runner. He did have (from some accounts) some "hands" issues in mini camp, but I'm not going to read too much into that at this point. His head was probably spinning from everything being thrown at him.