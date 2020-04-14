Don’t fumble

Jssanto said: Just read an article on 305 sports that said JK Robbins and Taylor Swift fumble too much.

I can recall coaches over the years saying a RB prone to fumbling can’t play.

Maybe it can be coached out? Hold the ball different?

Tiki Barber used to fumble a lot. He fixed it, by holding the ball high and tight. You have to really tuck it into the inside of Your elbow and keep it close to your body. It can be coached out for most backs I should think?