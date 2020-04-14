Don’t fumble

Jssanto

Jssanto

Just read an article on 305 sports that said JK Robbins and Taylor Swift fumble too much.
I can recall coaches over the years saying a RB prone to fumbling can’t play.
Maybe it can be coached out? Hold the ball different?
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Yeah. Totally can be coached out. It's called every time you fumble, you take the O Line to Joes Stone Crab. Bang. Fumbles fixed.

 
dirkey

dirkey

Just read an article on 305 sports that said JK Robbins and Taylor Swift fumble too much.
I can recall coaches over the years saying a RB prone to fumbling can’t play.
Maybe it can be coached out? Hold the ball different?
I dare say they can shake it off.
 
Kyndig

Kyndig

Just read an article on 305 sports that said JK Robbins and Taylor Swift fumble too much.
I can recall coaches over the years saying a RB prone to fumbling can’t play.
Maybe it can be coached out? Hold the ball different?
Tiki Barber used to fumble a lot. He fixed it, by holding the ball high and tight. You have to really tuck it into the inside of Your elbow and keep it close to your body. It can be coached out for most backs I should think?
 
Danny

Danny

Just read an article on 305 sports that said JK Robbins and Taylor Swift fumble too much.
I can recall coaches over the years saying a RB prone to fumbling can’t play.
Maybe it can be coached out? Hold the ball different?
Swift only had 3 fumbles in 2019 losing two of them
Taylor had 6 fumbles and lost 5 so I don't see a problem for Swift but it is a concern for Taylor
 
