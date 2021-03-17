 Don’t know what to think about this. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Don’t know what to think about this.

dolphinheel

We can’t keep them all especially if we grab one in FA or the draft. I prefer Wilson if he’s healthy because he fits a position of need at SWR.

Allen Hurns, Albert Wilson expected to opt-in for 2021 season

The Miami Dolphins are believed to be looking for a wide receiver in the 2021 free agency period, while also likely looking to add a receiver or two in the 2021 NFL Draft. The team needs to add...
Third Eye

Third Eye

Welcome back to the mishmash of middling at best talent. Miami needs the room upgraded and this unfortunately is just a baby step to that goal.
 
JFoxx

JFoxx

Hurns is probably gone if we draft a high WR or get one in FA. Hope we get at least one true play-maker somewhere this year vs just plugging holes.
 
T

Time

We don't need wide receivers we just checked down to the running backs and tight ends which saves us a lot of money
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Before free agency, I thought they'd be easy cuts. But watching the wide receivers get paid, beyond what I expected, Wilson and Hurns could be bargains. For Wilson it's really all about health and whether he gets that explosion back. There were signs late in 2019 that he was getting there. Hurns would probably battle it out for that sixth wide receiver spot.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Wilson was going to stick with the team last year as he took a pay cut to stay.He is useful when healthy.

They save about 3 million if they cut him.

Hurns is a "meh" type guy but he will cost money to move on from.

I would guess they both compete for spots in camp and the team goes from there.

They should have the cap space to eat Hurns dead money if they can't use him or can trade him.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

I bring them both to camp... barring a trade.

Cutting them makes ZERO sense. There are no cap benefits to cutting Wilson, and cutting Hurns would cost us cap.

I'm not saying that either will actually make the team, but until we know what our rookies have... these two are good insurance.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Why’s everybody so up in arms about Miami not picking up the most expensive WR in FA? They were at the senior bowl, they probably have a good idea of which top receivers they plan on drafting. Flo probably wants young kids fresh from school who he can mold into the types of players he wants, not some diva receiver looking for a big payday.
 
