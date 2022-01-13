 Doug Pederson: The Art of the RPO | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Doug Pederson: The Art of the RPO

I know a lot of people aren't high on Dan Quinn but I would say he would definitely put a good staff together though. On his choke job to the Patriots he had Raheem Morris (Current LAR DC), Kyle Shanahan (Current SF HC), Matt LaFleur (Current GB HC), and Mike McDaniel (Current SF OC) on his coaching staff. We would kill for a staff like that.
 
GhostArmOfMarino said:
I honestly hope we get away from running so much RPO.

I just don't like it as an NFL system. A few a game is fine of course.

I like Pederson though, so if he wants to run RPO I'll bite my tongue and see what happens.
Click to expand...
The problem was they had to limit the liability of the line pass blocking so with the RPO at least they run block. I honestly don't think Miami wanted to run the RPO as much as they did but when your o-line is historically bad you do what you have to in order to make it work.
 
