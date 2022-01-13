Doug Pederson: The Art of the RPO

GhostArmOfMarino said: I honestly hope we get away from running so much RPO.



I just don't like it as an NFL system. A few a game is fine of course.



I like Pederson though, so if he wants to run RPO I'll bite my tongue and see what happens. Click to expand...

The problem was they had to limit the liability of the line pass blocking so with the RPO at least they run block. I honestly don't think Miami wanted to run the RPO as much as they did but when your o-line is historically bad you do what you have to in order to make it work.