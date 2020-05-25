Down under Dolphin

DolphinAussie
Greetings from Sydney, Australia. Mad Dolphin fan here. Have managed to travel to Miami to watch a game before.
Still an NFL novice but slowly understanding it all. Pumped we took Tua and spent hours watching the draft live.
The NFL coverage is pretty good here. Can watch games live plus red zone.
You guys would loveeee rugby league if you love the NFL.
Looking forward to a few wins this season!
