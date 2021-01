Looking at our QB situation moving forward, I am curious as to everyone's thoughts on the backup position. I am not for giving up on Tua so let's keep the focus on his back up. Should we resign Fitz or move on? The other options are really drafting a late round QB and coaching him up or we could look at picking up another teams cast off. Those options could be someone like Trubisky, Dalton, Beathard or possibly another backup from another team.