Draft a QB?

If you're planning on carrying 3 qbs, you have an excess of late draft picks and you see someone you think is better than what you have maybe. In Miami's case maybe if you had a few 6th or 7th round picks and you wanted to take a flier on someone. As it sits and in todays league it makes just as much sense to pass on drafting a qb late and if you need a project type qb just snag them from someone elses practice squad.