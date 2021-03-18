 Draft a QB? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Draft a QB?

Jssanto

Jssanto

Should we draft a guy to develop? It might have been Parcells who said you should draft a QB every year.
If we should draft a guy is our last second round pick too high?
 
Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Jssanto said:
Should we draft a guy to develop? It might have been Parcells who said you should draft a QB every year.
If we should draft a guy is our last second round pick too high?
Signing Brissett eliminates this for me. He’s still young enough (28) that there is some upside there. I think we are in really good shape for next year with what we have. No need to add a third QB especially with an early pick. Maybe we take a shot at an Undrafted guy and see if he shows enough promise to stick around as QB3. If not roll with Tua and Brissett
 
R

rickd13

Jssanto said:
Should we draft a guy to develop? It might have been Parcells who said you should draft a QB every year.
If we should draft a guy is our last second round pick too high?
I wouldn't mind drafting a guy to develop but no way would I do it in the second round. I would maybe consider a guy like David Mills in the fourth round or later though if he is still available.
 
G

gregorygrant83

If you're planning on carrying 3 qbs, you have an excess of late draft picks and you see someone you think is better than what you have maybe. In Miami's case maybe if you had a few 6th or 7th round picks and you wanted to take a flier on someone. As it sits and in todays league it makes just as much sense to pass on drafting a qb late and if you need a project type qb just snag them from someone elses practice squad.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

To me, Trask has a whiff of Brady around him.

He isn't very mobile, but he works hard... and keeps working hard... improving himself every year. Making his teammates better...

No, he'll likely never be in the same area code as Brady, but I like his chances to stick and maybe develop into a really good starter.
 
R

Rockchalk

I think the game has evolved since Parcells made that comment, the "developmental" QB is an endangered species. That said if someone you love slips then you have to take a look but I dont feel like we are in that position.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

I am all for trading for the 199th pick in the draft and taking a QB from Michigan.
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

QB @3 or ignore the position.

If ??? Flo is really sold on Tua don't put your pinky in the luke warm water.

Roll with the **** we got and hope for the best outcome.
 
