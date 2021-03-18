Signing Brissett eliminates this for me. He’s still young enough (28) that there is some upside there. I think we are in really good shape for next year with what we have. No need to add a third QB especially with an early pick. Maybe we take a shot at an Undrafted guy and see if he shows enough promise to stick around as QB3. If not roll with Tua and BrissettShould we draft a guy to develop? It might have been Parcells who said you should draft a QB every year.
If we should draft a guy is our last second round pick too high?
I wouldn't mind drafting a guy to develop but no way would I do it in the second round. I would maybe consider a guy like David Mills in the fourth round or later though if he is still available.
Yup.I like Trask in the third if he falls that far.