Draft Chatter

SF Dolphin Fan

May 27, 2005
11,666
5,695
That Top Pick
Now that the Jets finally won a game, Jacksonville sits at the top of the draft list. If neither team wins another game, I assume Lawrence is drafted by the Jaguars. Would the Jets then go with another quarterback, or more of a sure thing like Sewell, the left tackle from Oregon? More specifically, what ramifications might that have on Miami? The Jets could be in a position to trade the pick. Personally, it looks like a nice quarterback draft but like a pretty big drop from Lawrence to the next quarterback. Wilson might be #2, although that's definitely debatable.

The Houston Pick
The Texans currently have the #6 overall pick, which of course belongs to Miami. Houston finishes at home against both the Bengals and Titans. So many teams are packed in that 4-5 win range that's it's hard to predict where that pick will end up. My best guess is they beat Cincy and lose to Tennessee and end up close to #11 overall.

Player Accolades
Who gets the Heisman? Is it Devonta Smith or maybe another 'Bama standout Najee Harris? Both should be targets for Miami. Smith maybe with that Houston pick and Harris perhaps with that 2a (Houston) pick.

Another potential Dolphin target Zaven Collins of Tulsa won the Bronco Nagurski Trophy as college football's national defensive player. He finished the season with 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and four interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. He reminds me a little of Jason Taylor, both in built (6-4, 260) and his knack for the big plays.

How do you Factor in the Opt Outs?
The Dolphins very well could have the choice between Smith and Ja'Marr Chase with that first pick. Chase was absolutely unstoppable last year, but opted out. Smith just kept cruising. Personally, Smith might be a better fit for Miami as someone who runs precise routes and played with Tua at Alabama. But will scouts ding the many players who opted out? Will it depend on their reasons? For example, if player A lived with an older grandmother and wanted to do his best to protect her, and player B simply had put up enough good film and didn't want to risk injury, would they be looked at differently?
 
Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Jul 28, 2008
13,824
9,649
if player A lived with an older grandmother and wanted to do his best to protect her, and player B simply had put up enough good film and didn't want to risk injury, would they be looked at differently?
Yeah. Player B is going to have to explain why he chose to quit now. It only gets easier the second time.
 
Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Jul 28, 2008
13,824
9,649
NFL Personnel Executive to Player B:

"In your opinion, at what point is it ok for football players to quit? When they start seeing their name pop up in mock drafts?"

"What if they start putting high school recruits in mock drafts? Is it ok to quit then and wait around a few years for the NFL to come calling?"

"When did you begin to worry about getting injured - when you saw your name pop up in mock drafts?"

"What would you say to your teammates that maybe don't have a future in professional football about why you quit?"

"Who advised you that quitting on your team to 'prepare for the draft' was the right choice?"




There may be no wrong answer to these questions in the eyes of some, but the answers will give you all the insight you need into the character of the individual.
 
