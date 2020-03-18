Draft Day Flexibility

There has been extensive historical evidence that free agency fails more frequently then is successful. With our bounty of free agent pick ups our defense on paper looks stout. In my opinion, this gives us much greater draft day flexibility and hopefully that's where our longer term team is build from. Here are some extreme draft options worth debating:

1. Pick Tua at 5 and Love at 18.
2. Bundle picks for Burrow.
3. Use 5 of the first 6 picks on offensive line and get it fixed once and for all.
4. Stay with the board and pick best available player except QB. (most likely).
5. Other?
 
Number 4 seems like the path I would like to see our organization take. While I agree that winning free agency doesn't equal success. I do feel that the additions we made will lead down the path to success.

Really solid additions that are ascending and have room to grow. Lots of youth and you have to love that alot of these guys have something to prove. These are Flores types of players. Guys like Lawson and Flowers were somewhat of an enigma for their previous teams. Can we put them into a position to succeed? I'm hopeful.
 
I also wondered about drafting two QBs. The problem with that is we would have to keep those two plus Rosen plus Fitz active. Placed on PS they would be poached. Therefore I discount that option.
I also wondered if all of the FA signings could mean we are bundling many picks to get Burrows.
 
#3 seems excessive. 4 and 5 seem the most helpful.
 
As to #5, I would like to keep 5 to get a great player.
 
I am optimistic about this years free agents. We've brought in youth and "Flores" type guys. What we did so far seems very methodical. Just curious what Grier and Flores have in store for our draft.

Drafting two first round QBs' would be unprecedented but Tua is sitting his first year and will be an injury risk every year. No one really knows what the FO thinks about Rosen. Fitzmagic is only a bridge until someone younger steps up. I'm not advocating drafting both Tua and Love but just thinking out loud.
 
A few mock drafts have Hebert still on the board at #18. That would be an absolute steal if that comes to fruition.......
 
Fitz would make an excellent coach when he retires.....He is so cerebral. Would love to keep him around after his playing days are over.
 
Tua and Love seems to be a bit much brother.

Regarding stay at 5, that'll become clearer based on what happens with Cam and Winston now. I'm still of the mind that WSH could take Tua. But knowing Rivera, he loves Cam and Winston has some cam attributes as well so I think either can end up there.
 
Miami already had built in flexibility with all the draft capital they've accumulated last year. The surprise was the spending spree in F/A they've just executed the last 48 hours. They are in position to do just about anything they want on draft day. I'm expecting a few trades, it's Grier's M/O. He's had deals lined up the last 2 seasons. He's looking to build flexibility in every draft moving forward. He's stated as much. We all know they need to address the OL. It could be picks #18, #26 and #70 are allocated for that with #39 and # 56 for a RB or Safety. We'll see soon enough.
 
