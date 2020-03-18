claytonduper
There has been extensive historical evidence that free agency fails more frequently then is successful. With our bounty of free agent pick ups our defense on paper looks stout. In my opinion, this gives us much greater draft day flexibility and hopefully that's where our longer term team is build from. Here are some extreme draft options worth debating:
1. Pick Tua at 5 and Love at 18.
2. Bundle picks for Burrow.
3. Use 5 of the first 6 picks on offensive line and get it fixed once and for all.
4. Stay with the board and pick best available player except QB. (most likely).
5. Other?
