Draft Day Flexibility

Miami already had built in flexibility with all the draft capital they've accumulated last year. The surprise was the spending spree in F/A they've just executed the last 48 hours. They are in position to do just about anything they want on draft day. I'm expecting a few trades, it's Grier's M/O. He's had deals lined up the last 2 seasons. He's looking to build flexibility in every draft moving forward. He's stated as much. We all know they need to address the OL. It could be picks #18, #26 and #70 are allocated for that with #39 and # 56 for a RB or Safety. We'll see soon enough.