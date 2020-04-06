Draft Day Virtual Party

TK here checking in— excited and waiting for the draft. It is possibly one of the only things sports related we have to look forward to this month.



With that said I am wondering if you guys have any plans to have any draft day virtual parties? I might get on the live chat here and also was considering getting on the horn with some of my friends and was looking for some ideas.

How are you guys doing anyway? A lot of work from home ?



maybe we can come up with some good ideas to enjoy the draft weekend from a safe distance ...



-TK