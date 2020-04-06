Draft Day Virtual Party

TKAllDay

TK here checking in— excited and waiting for the draft. It is possibly one of the only things sports related we have to look forward to this month.

With that said I am wondering if you guys have any plans to have any draft day virtual parties? I might get on the live chat here and also was considering getting on the horn with some of my friends and was looking for some ideas.
How are you guys doing anyway? A lot of work from home ?

maybe we can come up with some good ideas to enjoy the draft weekend from a safe distance ...

-TK
 
MrChadRico

Who's bringing the Virtual buffalo wings? What's the dress code for the Zoom chat? I have a ritual of taking my clothes off and screaming YO QUERIO TACO BELL whenever the Dolphins make a selection.... just a fair warning
 
Mach2

I'm sure we can come up with a drinking game.

Drink every time the word ________ is used on the telecast.

What would a good word, or phrase be?
 
AdamD13

Mach2 said:
I'm sure we can come up with a drinking game.

Drink every time the word ________ is used on the telecast.

What would a good word, or phrase be?
Click to expand...
Dolphins and Tua used in the same sentence.
 
Finheaven VIP
Mach2 said:
I'm sure we can come up with a drinking game.

Drink every time the word ________ is used on the telecast.

What would a good word, or phrase be?
Click to expand...
trade is a word that will be use a lot and I hate the T word
 
