Draft Discussion and Rumor Thread

It's that time of year when you have to separate fact from fiction in regards to the NFL draft. Here are some things I'm reading or hearing.



Tua

Doesn't every thread start with Tua these days? Anyway, hearing that the Redskins are absolutely serious about taking him. I would dismiss this entirely, except that it makes sense. If Tua is close to 100 percent, there's no question he is a better talent than Haskins and we saw Arizona make a similar decision last year in drafting Murray when they had Rosen. If Washington does go this route, the Dolphins will have to decide if they can win big with Herbert or Love, or how much better those two are than the next in line. Players like Fromm, Eason, and Hurts. There's also the possibility of punting for next year, or the trade/free agency route (I doubt they go this way).



Running Backs

There's no question that Miami has a big hole at the running back position and I've read speculation that the team could take one high. Of course, the Dolphins could go the free agency route as well. I love the idea of Swift in a Chan Gailey type offense, but Taylor, Dobbins or a few others would be a huge upgrade as well. Taylor was very impressive at the combine and I do love his vision and power. Miami's 2A pick could be a perfect spot depending on where the run for backs starts.



Simmons

This guy is just so explosive. If the Dolphins end up not drafting a quarterback at #5, I have to think Simmons is in play. Flores has repeatedly talked about multiple and versatile and Simmons fits the bill. I know it's a little high for a player without a really defined position, but Flores has the reputation of being creative on defense.



Wide Receivers

I know this is a relative strength for Miami, but this is such an extraordinary group of receivers. Have to admit that Jefferson from LSU is one of my favorite players from this draft. Wonder if he makes it to that #26 spot?



Any rumors you all are hearing?