Draft idea which I share.

If you don’t get a QB this year that likely means you will have even more draft resources in the future, ie trading down a few times.I suppose you can always wait, but it's not ever year the team is going to have a top 5 choice either (hopefully, or Miami has bigger problems than quarterback). I think if Tua drops and Miami is satisfied with his rehab there's a strong possibility he's the pick. Herbert is another one from this years' draft that the Dolphins could decide to go with based on his upside. Maybe Love too.
The problem with waiting, is Miami may end up picking in the middle of the pack next year and trading up is not guaranteed. I think it's best to get the quarterback in 2020.