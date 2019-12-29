Draft idea which I share.

SF Dolphin Fan

I suppose you can always wait, but it's not ever year the team is going to have a top 5 choice either (hopefully, or Miami has bigger problems than quarterback). I think if Tua drops and Miami is satisfied with his rehab there's a strong possibility he's the pick. Herbert is another one from this years' draft that the Dolphins could decide to go with based on his upside. Maybe Love too.

The problem with waiting, is Miami may end up picking in the middle of the pack next year and trading up is not guaranteed. I think it's best to get the quarterback in 2020.
 
The Ghost

If you don’t get a QB this year that likely means you will have even more draft resources in the future, ie trading down a few times.

There not going to sit back and just use all their picks wherever they end up being.

Multiple trade downs coming if that’s the case. Which is exciting too.
 
Mach2

I think the key point of the article is that they have flexibility.

There will be some fans that bitch and moan no matter what they do.
 
cuzinvinny

What if our Head Coach who we all have been pissin in our pants over see's Rosen as the man, forgets QB and builds an effective Offense around him in the Draft and FA. So he's not the #1 of #1's but Flores feels he has the capabilities to be highly effecient and successful on a consistent basis.

Not judging the decision at this point (cause it would have to be played out more to judge ) but beginning to think all this QB talk is a waste of time. It's highly feasible that this IS what they are thinking.

And since being there that day Joe Auer ran back the 1st. kick off have only see one Dan Marino and highly doubt will ever see another again. (and truthfully don't need one that great IMO )
 
