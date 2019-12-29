Draft idea which I share.

What if our Head Coach who we all have been pissin in our pants over see's Rosen as the man, forgets QB and builds an effective Offense around him in the Draft and FA. So he's not the #1 of #1's but Flores feels he has the capabilities to be highly effecient and successful on a consistent basis.



Not judging the decision at this point (cause it would have to be played out more to judge ) but beginning to think all this QB talk is a waste of time. It's highly feasible that this IS what they are thinking.



And since being there that day Joe Auer ran back the 1st. kick off have only see one Dan Marino and highly doubt will ever see another again. (and truthfully don't need one that great IMO )