Rosen is low risk, low salary, with first round tools. He is absolutely someone worth keeping this year, barring him being a little bitch in the QB room or something.



He also is good Tua injury insurance. Sorry but had to say it. If he continues to develop, he could find himself stepping into action if we get to the (dare I say it) postseason and want minimal dropoff.



He DOES need to show progress if he is to stick around after this year though.