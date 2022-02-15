Draft Lessons from the 49ers?

Trying to figure out McDaniel and what he'll look for in the draft, the San Francisco 49ers are perhaps the best blueprint we have.



Obviously, we all think of Kyle Shanahan as an offensive coach. My impression is he's mostly hands off with the defense.



But the draft? Look at all the first round picks spent during the Shanahan/Lynch era.



DeForest Buckner DE

Joshua Barnett OG

Solomon Thomas DT

Reuben Foster LB

Mike McGlinchey OT

Nick Bosa DE

Javon Kinlaw DT

Brandon Aiyuk WR

Trey Lance QB



It's been mostly about the trenches. Also, very hit and miss. Thomas was drafted instead of Mahomes. Bosa is an absolute stud.