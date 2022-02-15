Draft Lessons from the 49ers?

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
- Joined
- May 27, 2005
- Messages
- 17,759
- Reaction score
- 15,261
Trying to figure out McDaniel and what he'll look for in the draft, the San Francisco 49ers are perhaps the best blueprint we have.
Obviously, we all think of Kyle Shanahan as an offensive coach. My impression is he's mostly hands off with the defense.
But the draft? Look at all the first round picks spent during the Shanahan/Lynch era.
DeForest Buckner DE
Joshua Barnett OG
Solomon Thomas DT
Reuben Foster LB
Mike McGlinchey OT
Nick Bosa DE
Javon Kinlaw DT
Brandon Aiyuk WR
Trey Lance QB
It's been mostly about the trenches. Also, very hit and miss. Thomas was drafted instead of Mahomes. Bosa is an absolute stud.
