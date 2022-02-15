 Draft Lessons from the 49ers? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Draft Lessons from the 49ers?

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
17,759
Reaction score
15,261
Trying to figure out McDaniel and what he'll look for in the draft, the San Francisco 49ers are perhaps the best blueprint we have.

Obviously, we all think of Kyle Shanahan as an offensive coach. My impression is he's mostly hands off with the defense.

But the draft? Look at all the first round picks spent during the Shanahan/Lynch era.

DeForest Buckner DE
Joshua Barnett OG
Solomon Thomas DT
Reuben Foster LB
Mike McGlinchey OT
Nick Bosa DE
Javon Kinlaw DT
Brandon Aiyuk WR
Trey Lance QB

It's been mostly about the trenches. Also, very hit and miss. Thomas was drafted instead of Mahomes. Bosa is an absolute stud.
 
kastofsna

kastofsna

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
133
Reaction score
304
Location
Tampa FL
At the end of the day, it's all about the trenches. The last two Super Bowls prove that beyond a reasonable doubt. Get as many bodies as you can on both sides of the ball and hope for the best. Even the best GMs in history have missed on a ton of players, because guys bust for any number of unforeseen reasons
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
17,759
Reaction score
15,261
kastofsna said:
At the end of the day, it's all about the trenches. The last two Super Bowls prove that beyond a reasonable doubt. Get as many bodies as you can on both sides of the ball and hope for the best. Even the best GMs in history have missed on a ton of players, because guys bust for any number of unforeseen reasons

Right. I remember liking Foster, but he had some off the field issues. Solomon Thomas over Patrick Mahomes will haunt SF unless Lance comes through.

Have to think the 49ers would have made it to the super bowl with Mahomes. That would be a scary good team.
 
