Draft needs with Watson would be different

I hesitate to start a new speculative thread, but I think this is worth a look. I mentioned some of this in another thread, but I think it might be best as a stand alone. Mods: If you think I'm nuts... (more than usual), just merge it somewhere or send it to the locker.



Much, if not all, of the pre-draft analysis that we have done, we've done with Tua in mind. How do we build a team around his skill-set? How do we protect a slightly built left-handed QB? ALL of that goes away if we'd actually swing a trade for Watson... and I think that maybe it goes away in a manner that causes us to expend fewer resources during the draft. Let me take a crack at this... (bear with me)



Just switching from a lefty, back to a right-handed QB affects which side of the formation that you worry about. Even with today's more mobile QBs, you'll ALWAYS worry more about your QB's blind side. In Tua's case, this is the right side where strong run-blocking, but iffy lateral movement Robert Hunt currently resides. If you'd read my stuff or debated my opinions at all, you know that I think Hunt is insufficiently mobile to protect our investment in Tua. I've called for him to be moved inside to Guard where most of the draft analysts thought he belonged to begin with.



However... if he is protecting a right handed QB like Watson, Hunt is now a more typical run blocking Tackle. He won't be any better in his lateral movement or pass-blocking, but he'll be on the QBs sighted side and Watson will just run away from whatever pressure Hunt allows. To wit: we'd no longer need another expensive top end tackle. We could spend draft picks and FA dollars elsewhere.



Austin Jackson, who is a typical pass blocking Tackle would now be on Watson's blind side, and even though Jackson was not stellar, he was pretty good for the youngest Left Tackle in the NFL. ...and his expected improvement should come in years two and three. Again, sparing us the need to draft another expensive Tackle.



At the other spots, we'll need to make a call on Karras this year anyway, that doesn't change with the QB, but with no need to take a new Tackle, we might be able to spend a bit more on a Center. At the Guard spots, Kindley looked like a comer and Flowers is generally described as average (and signed for 2 more years if we choose to keep him).



Net result... we might only have to draft one lineman in the next 2-3 years. Those of you who shudder when I suggest drafting linemen... Watson would help you there.



Looking at our needs at WR, I see a Watson case for needing less there as well... He moves around very well, buying time with his feet and he isn't afraid to throw jump balls to his taller receivers... sort of like Fitz was able to do, but at a much higher level. ...and as badly as EVERY SINGLE POSTER on Finheaven has asked, begged, or demanded new WRs... the ones that we have might suit Watson very well indeed. Yes, we will... absolutely... still bring in at least one guy, maybe two... but I think Watson could do more with less right now than Tua can. Watson would buy us a year to bring in a star... and let's be honest, if we have Watson, WRs will be lining up to join our team so he can throw to them. Miami will be a destination of choice for hungry WRs.



So, what I'm thinking is this. Those who most hate the idea of obtaining Watson have all made comments about how signing Watson would seriously deplete our draft assets... and I'd like to suggest that 1) that would be temporary and 2) We might not need so many new players... if we had a star QB named Deshaun Watson.



