Draft Night Drinking Game

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Ok all, let's put one together for tomorrow night.

I would propose:

Two second glug of suds every time Miami Dolphins is referenced.
Four second glug of suds every time the broadcast cuts to Grier or any MD leadership.
A shot every time we draft.
Chug a full beer for every trade we make.
 
adolfan131313

adolfan131313

Fin-Loco said:
How about a "VIRTUAL"toast when we take TUA......
 
Goin' Deep

Goin' Deep

I'm already getting it going this morning. I have to work tomorrow and Friday, so I MIGHT not imbibe tomorrow night. Today tho, I'm watching everything draft related on NFL Network, ESPN and of course here. The wife wanted some stuff done today...ain't happenin'.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

tylerdolphin

tylerdolphin

My drinking game?

Drink normally until either we pick Tua or Tua is picked by someone else. If we pick him I switch to a nice sipping rum and enjoy the draft. If we end up being stupid I switch to cheap whisky and get wasted.

Ball's in your court, Grier.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Sounds like a plan brother :up:
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

I dont like drinking when Im angry...causes too many problems. If we don't draft Tua, im just gonna turn the TV off and go to bed.

If we get Tua, its gonna be a GREAT weekend!
 
