Draft Night Drinking Game

Ok all, let's put one together for tomorrow night.
I would propose:
Two second glug of suds every time Miami Dolphins is referenced.
Four second glug of suds every time the broadcast cuts to Grier or any MD leadership.
A shot every time we draft.
Chug a full beer for every trade we make.
