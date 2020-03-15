Draft *NOT* Postponed - At Least for Now

Eschew the Onvious
Edit: Feel free to move to Draft forum.

Report: NFL Draft Rumor Is Being "Completely Shot Down"

An NFL Draft rumor for Las Vegas is being completely shot down as we head into the second half of March with the draft two months away.
The 2020 NFL Draft is set to take place in Las Vegas in late April – for now, anyway.


Speculation about the NFL Draft’s status has been rampant ever since sports leagues across the country have shut down due to nationwide health concerns. Perhaps the NFL Draft will be next to delay its start date.

A rumor surfaced on Twitter over the weekend that the NFL Draft was being postponed until at least late May. The rumor suggested it also would not be happening in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas NFL reporter Vincent Bonsignore has shot that rumor down, though. He says it is not true as of Sunday.


“For the record, various NFL sources I’ve talked to have completely shot this down. And NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy officially said this is false,” he reports.

More at link.
 
Wait, is this article suggesting misinformation gets spread on Twitter?
 
Who? The Spun?? Andy Slater is a far more reputable source. Also, "thespun" article is 3 hours old.

 
I hope this is true. We're still gonna be on self-lockdown over here in my household, so I could selfishly use the 3 days of obsessive TV/internet action without boredom.

Just do it by phone/video chat.
 
What would moving it and postponing it now accomplish?

Let's wait for "official" word.
 
Bless you
 
Not looking too good according to Tony Pauline. Says FA likely moved to April fool's day and draft pushed back two weeks
 
