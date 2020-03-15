Draft *NOT* Postponed - At Least for Now

Report: NFL Draft Rumor Is Being "Completely Shot Down" An NFL Draft rumor for Las Vegas is being completely shot down as we head into the second half of March with the draft two months away.

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to take place in Las Vegas in late April – for now, anyway.Speculation about the NFL Draft's status has been rampant ever since sports leagues across the country have shut down due to nationwide health concerns. Perhaps the NFL Draft will be next to delay its start date.A rumor surfaced on Twitter over the weekend that the NFL Draft was being postponed until at least late May. The rumor suggested it also would not be happening in Las Vegas.Las Vegas NFL reporter Vincent Bonsignore has shot that rumor down, though. He says it is not true as of Sunday."For the record, various NFL sources I've talked to have completely shot this down. And NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy officially said this is false," he reports.