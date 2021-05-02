Draft Observations that I noticed from the players we wanted most in this draft

So I was compiling a list of the names of the players a lot of us wanted in the first two rounds and noticed something very interesting.

It seems that while we did not get the players we wanted, for the most part, many of them ended up on NFC teams which means at best we will only see them every four years(well, with the 17th game that will slightly change) or we will see them in the best-case scenario in the Super Bowl. (Eternal Optimist here) LOL



Kyle Pitts-Atlanta

Devonta Smith- Philadelphia

Micah Parsons- Dallas

Teven Jenkins- Chicago

Zaven Collins- Arizona

Peneii Sewell- Detroit

Landon Dickerson- Philadelphia

Justin Fields- Chicago

Rondale Moore- Arizona

D'wayne Eskridge- Seattle

Terrace Marshall- Carolina

Kardarius Toney- NY Giants



In addition: The following players, while in the AFC, are at least not in the East with us:



Najee Harris- Pittsburgh

Travis Etienne- Jacksonville

Javonte Williams- Denver

Ja'Marr Chase- Cincinnati

Creed Humphrey- KC

Kwity Paye- Indianapolis

Odafe Oweh- Baltimore



That leaves the Mormon Mahomes(Zach Wilson) and Opie(Mac Jones) as the other two players in our division that at times were mentioned leading up to the draft.



I'd say overall, we made out pretty well with the way things turned out!