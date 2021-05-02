Draft Observations that I noticed from the players we wanted most in this draft

So I was compiling a list of the names of the players a lot of us wanted in the first two rounds and noticed something very interesting.
It seems that while we did not get the players we wanted, for the most part, many of them ended up on NFC teams which means at best we will only see them every four years(well, with the 17th game that will slightly change) or we will see them in the best-case scenario in the Super Bowl. (Eternal Optimist here) LOL
Kyle Pitts-Atlanta
Devonta Smith- Philadelphia
Micah Parsons- Dallas
Teven Jenkins- Chicago
Zaven Collins- Arizona
Peneii Sewell- Detroit
Landon Dickerson- Philadelphia
Justin Fields- Chicago
Rondale Moore- Arizona
D'wayne Eskridge- Seattle
Terrace Marshall- Carolina
Kardarius Toney- NY Giants
In addition: The following players, while in the AFC, are at least not in the East with us:
Najee Harris- Pittsburgh
Travis Etienne- Jacksonville
Javonte Williams- Denver
Ja'Marr Chase- Cincinnati
Creed Humphrey- KC
Kwity Paye- Indianapolis
Odafe Oweh- Baltimore
That leaves the Mormon Mahomes(Zach Wilson) and Opie(Mac Jones) as the other two players in our division that at times were mentioned leading up to the draft.
I'd say overall, we made out pretty well with the way things turned out!
