Draft Order as of November 17

Here's the draft order as of today. * Notes which teams I think need quarterbacks. Some have veterans who may soon need to be replaced.

1. NYJ*
2. Jacksonville*
3. Washington*
4. Dallas
5. Chargers
6. Miami (from Houston)
7. Cincinnati
8. NY Giants*
9. Carolina*
10. Atlanta
11. Denver
12. San Francisco*
13.Detroit
14. Minnesota
15. New England*
16. Chicago*
17. Cleveland
18. Tennessee
19. Philadelphia
20. Arizona
21. Seattle
22. Miami
23. Indianapolis*
24. Baltimore
25. LA Rams
26. Las Vegas Raiders*
27.Tampa Bay*
28. Buffalo
29. Green Bay
30. Kansas City
31. New Orleans*
32. Pittsburgh*
 
Parsons is going to be there if we want him. I’d rather get Tua a true #1 WR.
I think passing up Parsons would be really hard to do. I feel like we could grab a good receiver with our 2nd first
 
Looking at the teams in the early teens, Miami could be in position to trade down - depending on which QB's fall/how early they pick. I want Devonta Smith at 1a no matter where Miami picks, but it'd be cool to get extra picks in the process.
 
