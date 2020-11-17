Draft Order as of November 17

SF Dolphin Fan
Here's the draft order as of today. * Notes which teams I think need quarterbacks. Some have veterans who may soon need to be replaced.
1. NYJ*
2. Jacksonville*
3. Washington*
4. Dallas
5. Chargers
6. Miami (from Houston)
7. Cincinnati
8. NY Giants*
9. Carolina*
10. Atlanta
11. Denver
12. San Francisco*
13.Detroit
14. Minnesota
15. New England*
16. Chicago*
17. Cleveland
18. Tennessee
19. Philadelphia
20. Arizona
21. Seattle
22. Miami
23. Indianapolis*
24. Baltimore
25. LA Rams
26. Las Vegas Raiders*
27.Tampa Bay*
28. Buffalo
29. Green Bay
30. Kansas City
31. New Orleans*
32. Pittsburgh*
