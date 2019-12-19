Draft picks

There’s a bunch of these threads already in the draft forum.Bengals take Burrows.
#2 takes Chase Allan of OSU.
We will pick 3 or 4? Who do we take?
Here's another way to look at it. Of all our positions of need which helps us out the best if it works out? Heck if it's even average Top...15 in the league we'll say.The more I think about it the more I think the pick has to be Tua assuming his medical checks out of course. It's a risk no doubt, but the potential reward is so big that you almost have to take that chance. I saw a mock draft this morning that had us taking Tua, K'Lavon Chaisson, and DeAndre Swift. Now I dont ever really advocate taking a 1st round rb, but man... if we could get some decent O-line help in Free Agency then that offense looks awfully good on paper... Tua, Parker, Williams, Wilson, Hurns, Gesicki, and Swift. That's a whole lot of firepower on O!
Agree, but there will be a way to confirm/refute that . . . medical of other teams. We all know, for any potential top pick, there will be articles/blogs/TV shows stating something similar to 'all sources are saying Tua is(isn't) healed and is projected to be ready for action by . . ." If 'all sources' say Tua is ready, I'll not fault Miami for taking him. OTOH, if there's 'a lot of debate,' I'm less excited. 'Looks like the he may never get back to prior injury performance,' and I'm outIn this situation, I'd be looking to trade down. With the next 1st rounder I'd be looking at TUA (depending on medical). Which brings me to; can we trust our "medicals" judgement. Our medical evaluations of the past has been less than subpar between choosing FA's (BREES vs CULPEPPER) or the draft. At the moment, I'm very suspicious & cautiously optimistic of our medical staff & GRIER making the picks.
U got blame saban again for playing Tua in meanliss games...
How many college QBs sat in games this year?
I do...and I blame Tua for even being out there when the check was already printed and all he had to do was stay healthy and cash it. The best way to stay healthy this season was to refuse to get hit.
Not. When u up by 35 point. qb coming off injury..How many college QBs sat in games this year?
Joe Burrow sit in games that were easy wins?
Did Sunshine sit in games that were easy wins?
Did Fields?
Did Herbert?
Players play in games, freak injuries happen.
I do...and I blame Tua for even being out there when the check was already printed and all he had to do was stay healthy and cash it. The best way to stay healthy this season was to refuse to get hit.
Obviously you are just being sarcastic with your comment. That or else you have never played in any football competition. Because stating a football player should refuse to get hit is just an absurd comment.
Tua is a competitor and he wants to be in the game and getting hit is part of the game. Any player who doesn’t want to get hit needs to not be playing football to begin with and find something else to do. Perhaps Tua taking up chess instead would better suit you.
Well, he wasn't coming off an injury, he played the week before against a much tougher opponent.Not. When u up by 35 point. qb coming off injury..
OK, OK, I know this dead horse has been beaten too much. Grier does NOT make the picks. Yes, he's the guy with 'final say,' the guy who hands the card to the courier and the guy who can break a tie in the draft meetings.' BUT, he defers to experts as all GMs do. If Flo, McKenzie and all others in the room don't want Pat white, what do you think Grier will do? If Flo, McKenzie, and medical feel Tua will never heal properly, what do you think Grier will do? Grier, like executives in all industries, are no better than the information they're given. Trashing Grier for the quality of his staff is fair game. For individual picks, ummmm no.Can we trade Grier for a GM who actually knows what he is doing come draft day? Because as long as Grier is making the picks, I just don’t feel confident this team is headed in the right direction.