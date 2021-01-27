 Draft prospects from the 2003 draft vs 2021 draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Draft prospects from the 2003 draft vs 2021 draft

Since everyone has been discussing the wide receiver position this off-season I couldn't help but to remember the 2003 draft. The hype revolved around Rogers, and Andre Johnson. On paper they were neck to neck, and great prospects
coming out of the university. Charles Rogers was a monster in college, but flopped in the NFL. Boldin was drafted almost last to that group of receivers in the 2nd round. I remember there were people in this forum that wanted to draft him, but we ended
up drafting Eddie Moore instead of him. In this draft I am going to see Marshall Jr. possibly move into the 2nd round, and whoever gets him there will be a lucky team I predict.

2003 Prospects

1st round

Andre Johnson Pro Bowl
Charles Rogers
Bryan Johnson

2nd round

Taylor Jacobs
Bethel Johnson
Anquan Boldin Pro Bowl


2021 Prospects

Devonte Smith
Ja'Marr Chase
Waddle
Marshall Jr
 
