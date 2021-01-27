Draft prospects from the 2003 draft vs 2021 draft

Since everyone has been discussing the wide receiver position this off-season I couldn't help but to remember the 2003 draft. The hype revolved around Rogers, and Andre Johnson. On paper they were neck to neck, and great prospectscoming out of the university. Charles Rogers was a monster in college, but flopped in the NFL. Boldin was drafted almost last to that group of receivers in the 2nd round. I remember there were people in this forum that wanted to draft him, but we endedup drafting Eddie Moore instead of him. In this draft I am going to see Marshall Jr. possibly move into the 2nd round, and whoever gets him there will be a lucky team I predict.2003 Prospects1st roundAndre Johnson Pro BowlCharles RogersBryan Johnson2nd roundTaylor JacobsBethel JohnsonAnquan Boldin Pro Bowl2021 ProspectsDevonte SmithWaddleMarshall Jr