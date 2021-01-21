Draft Simulator Addiction and Possibilities

claytonduper
Mods: please move if not appropriate area for discussion.
I've been playing around with a Mock Draft Simulator to see what kinds of players and picks we could accumulate. IMO it would be easy to use our 3rd pick on any receiver of our choice. However, the possibility of someone reaching up to trade for our 3rd pick will continue to increase as we get closer to draft. We could parlay the 3rd pick to all kinds of combination of picks this year and even next year. The key is not to fall to far down to lose out on one of the 3 best receivers (Smith, Chase or Waddle) in this class. Grier could really wheel and deal this year.
Here is one example of the bounty of players and picks:
Jaylen Waddle
WR Alabama
- 21.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
LB Notre Dame
- 36.
Alex Leatherwood
OT Alabama
- 40.
Terrace Marshall Jr.
WR LSU
- 50.
Javonte Williams
RB North Carolina
- 82.
Talanoa Hufanga
S USC
- 84.
Michael Carter
RB North Carolina
- 2022 CIN 1st
- 2022 WAS 5th
- 2022 DEN 7th