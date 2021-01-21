Draft Simulator Addiction and Possibilities



Jaylen Waddle

WR Alabama





Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

LB Notre Dame





Alex Leatherwood

OT Alabama





Terrace Marshall Jr.

WR LSU





Javonte Williams

RB North Carolina





Talanoa Hufanga

S USC





Michael Carter

RB North Carolina





Mods: please move if not appropriate area for discussion.I've been playing around with a Mock Draft Simulator to see what kinds of players and picks we could accumulate. IMO it would be easy to use our 3rd pick on any receiver of our choice. However, the possibility of someone reaching up to trade for our 3rd pick will continue to increase as we get closer to draft. We could parlay the 3rd pick to all kinds of combination of picks this year and even next year. The key is not to fall to far down to lose out on one of the 3 best receivers (Smith, Chase or Waddle) in this class. Grier could really wheel and deal this year.Here is one example of the bounty of players and picks: