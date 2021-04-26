 Draft Situation for Dolphins: Falcons, and Bengals decision | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Draft Situation for Dolphins: Falcons, and Bengals decision

At this point there is clearly no dispute as to who is the most skilled player kn the draft. Opinions matter, but at QB we have Lawrence, and perhaps after Lawrence we have Kyle Pitts.

Here are the facts for both Falcons, and Bengals.

1. There is clear indication that Bengals are eyeing Chase, and Sewell. Burrows needs protection, and he also needs a receiver. Bengals love using three wide receiver sets in their offense, and Chase played with Burrows. If "insider" information is real then Bengals are eyeing both of these players.

Here are the facts for Falcons:

1. New GM
2. Julio Jones and Matt Ryan been in this team for a while.
3. There isnt any indication that Matt Ryan needs to be replaced. Unless Falcons gm trades him which is unlikely but you never know what will happen this week.
4. Falcons defense sucks

Whether Bengals pick Chase, or Sewell, Falcons new gm might decide to look at the future of the team. And who knows when they will be here again. They wont pick Sewell more likely, but if Bengals does pick Sewell then Falcons will be pressured to choose between someone to replace Ryan, Jones, and perhaps add someone to compliment the team like Pitts. Choosing Pitts won't be a wise decision for them if they can secure a qb for the future. The hardest position to play in the nfl. With that said, Falcons won't pick a non qb, unless he is Chase.

That leaves the Dolphins to make the decision to draft Kyle Pitts, or trade down for picks if they get a crazy offer for someone that wants to draft kyle Pitts.
 
Don't forget the possibility of Atlanta trading out of that 4th pick.
 
I came in here to share the same opinion, Pitts is going to Atlanta. At this point, I'd put money on it.

My money is on Pitts at 4, Sewell at 5 and Chase to Miami at 6.
 
No one knows.

A lot are convinced Pitts to Atlanta but no clue who we take. Odd how that works.
 
Ideal situation for the Falcons is to trade with Denver. They can get more picks for a rebuild. Then take Surtain before Dallas takes him. Corner is their biggest need along with pass rusher. If they don’t have a trade partner it comes down to QB or Pitts.

Bengals have to take Sewell. I just don’t see how they could pass on him.
 
The Bengals would be absolutely asinine to not take Sewell.
 
I wouldn't rule out NE trading up with them for a QB
 
