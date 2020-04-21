Draft spots next year if there is no 2020 season?

I imagine they'll do it the way the NHL did in 2005, which was to allocate draft order by lottery (probably with the worst teams based on 2019 finish getting better odds) and then do a snake draft (team that picks last in first round, picks first in second round, etc).

It would also be very similar to the 2005 NHL draft since that one had a presumptive generational talent in Sidney Crosby and the 2021 NFL draft would have one in Trevor Lawerence.
 
Not just draft spots but how will prospects be evaluated with no college football season? I feel the bust rate will be higher than usual.
 
I think there is a pretty good chance that there is some kind of NFL season next year.Maybe not a full 16 but enough that they will be able to use the standings.Whether the is a College football season is a different matter.It is one thing for pro's to go back to work in a controlled environment, but to play college games while campuses are still closed would be to admit that football has nothing to do with college and is just professional football.

In the event of a total washout of College and Pro games next we will have bigger problems than how the Draft will work.
 
They can do classes online. As for not having college football, since CFB funds most universities entire athletic as as much of the scholarship budget, there wouldn't be any sports. I think by September, they will figure something out.
 
