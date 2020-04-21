Draft spots next year if there is no 2020 season?

I think there is a pretty good chance that there is some kind of NFL season next year.Maybe not a full 16 but enough that they will be able to use the standings.Whether the is a College football season is a different matter.It is one thing for pro's to go back to work in a controlled environment, but to play college games while campuses are still closed would be to admit that football has nothing to do with college and is just professional football.



In the event of a total washout of College and Pro games next we will have bigger problems than how the Draft will work.