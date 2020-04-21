Draft spots next year if there is no 2020 season?

RedWhiteNBlue
Scout Team
- Joined
- Mar 8, 2018
- Messages
- 312
- Reaction score
- 175
- Age
- 51
- Location
- Florida
Anyone know how it works? Does it revert to this years?
Oh god dont say that!Interesting topic.
Our luck the Patriots would snag #1 and draft Trevor Lawrence.
They can do classes online. As for not having college football, since CFB funds most universities entire athletic as as much of the scholarship budget, there wouldn't be any sports. I think by September, they will figure something out.I think there is a pretty good chance that there is some kind of NFL season next year.Maybe not a full 16 but enough that they will be able to use the standings.Whether the is a College football season is a different matter.It is one thing for pro's to go back to work in a controlled environment, but to play college games while campuses are still closed would be to admit that football has nothing to do with college and is just professional football.
In the event of a total washout of College and Pro games next we will have bigger problems than how the Draft will work.