I am on record for trading down. Solidify the trenches, where games are really won. We could still take Herbert, Love, or Hurts. Eason and Fromm suck imo. I see QBs not named Tua or Burrow falling down the board further than expected. The tackles will go very quickly. This is a complete rebuild. We are still a couple years away. Of course this depends on some team wanting to trade up. Best case is multiple teams wanting that pick.