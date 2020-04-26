Drafting players with potential

Is it me or does it seem like we always value develipmentL players with potential and diamonds in the rough over players everyone expects to be great in the early rounds. Other than Tunsil i dont remember a player we drafted in the first round we could pencil in as a starter and game changer. Instead we draft someone we know will take a year or two to develop. The problem is that it seems they usually either flame out after 3-4 years or they start to become a quality starter in their 3rd or 4th year and then sign somewhere else because now we cant afford them or dont think they are worth it based on 1 or 2 years production. I have a feeling Jackson will be that for us. He will struggle his first year. 2nd year be serviceable. 3rd year decent then 4th year good and looking for a massive contract and we either trade him or let him walk so we can start with a new project.
 
Is it me or does it seem like we always value develipmentL players with potential and diamonds in the rough over players everyone expects to be great in the early rounds. Other than Tunsil i dont remember a player we drafted in the first round we could pencil in as a starter and game changer. Instead we draft someone we know will take a year or two to develop. The problem is that it seems they usually either flame out after 3-4 years or they start to become a quality starter in their 3rd or 4th year and then sign somewhere else because now we cant afford them or dont think they are worth it based on 1 or 2 years production. I have a feeling Jackson will be that for us. He will struggle his first year. 2nd year be serviceable. 3rd year decent then 4th year good and looking for a massive contract and we either trade him or let him walk so we can start with a new project.
It is just you.

Thanks for asking though.
 
Ok just making sure!! Must just be years of being beaten down by failed 1st and 2nd round picks I figured they were projects. Guess they were just busts
 
Everybody misses on picks. There are practically no sure things and as such all drafted players are developmental. For what it’s worth, I don’t think New England has drafted a probowler in six or seven years.
 
