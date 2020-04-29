DraftTek Rankings

DraftTek is like an aggregator of many of the ratings site.

A couple notes:
- the first numeral is ranking within the presumed position.
- the second number is overall ranking, regardless of position.
- I did not include our LS because who the hell drafts a LS.
- I wanted to add more specifics like 1, 3 and 5-tech for the DL but I'm tired and have stuff to do.
- Malcolm Perry is listed as a slot receiver.

1588211303553.png

This was far more impressive when I was envisioning it, lol.

Enjoy!
 
