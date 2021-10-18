Drawing a Team Offsides???

Dolph N.Fan said: This is getting annoying, not just with Miami but across the league. It’s just so lame.



But for Miami it’s just seems even more stupid. Why waste time to try and draw the opponent offsides only to take a penalty and punt when you have a crap punter? Click to expand...

Im with ya on viewing it every single week is getting annoying, but when it comes to the difference of a first down or having to turn it over, I guess its worth a shot. The problem is, the Dolphins are not good at it. And yeah, with Palardy, you pretty much need those extra five yards for when he kicks it short as hell.