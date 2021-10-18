Drawing a Team Offsides???

Dolph N.Fan
This is getting annoying, not just with Miami but across the league. It’s just so lame.
But for Miami it’s just seems even more stupid. Why waste time to try and draw the opponent offsides only to take a penalty and punt when you have a crap punter?
