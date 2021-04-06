 Drawing parallel | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Drawing parallel

Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
1,958
Reaction score
1,930
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
We are lucky this year everything falling in place for us in the draft. Traded down to 6 and still getting a premium weapon. We cannot go wrong with either Smith, Chase, Waddle or Pitts. I like to draw parallel of their game to an existing NFL player. You have better suggestion?
Smith to Diggs
Chase to D Hopkins
Waddle to Tyreek Hills
Pitts to Waller
 
circumstances

circumstances

Berries & Cream
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
11,430
Reaction score
16,093
Dan13Forever said:
We are lucky this year everything falling in place for us in the draft. Traded down to 6 and still getting a premium weapon. We cannot go wrong with either Smith, Chase, Waddle or Pitts. I like to draw parallel of their game to an existing NFL player. You have better suggestion?
Smith to Diggs
Chase to D Hopkins
Waddle to Tyreek Hills
Pitts to Waller
Click to expand...
i've heard Chase and Deandre Hopkins.

Also DeVante Adams.

If he is as good as either player, please sign me up right now.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
13,849
Reaction score
8,448
Watching Smith reminds me so much of Paul Warfield. I know it's an old school comparison, but that gliding, easy speed is reminiscent of Warfield.

Waller to Pitts is perfect.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
1,146
Reaction score
1,755
Age
36
Location
Kansas
We really can't go wrong with any of them.

Draft is gonna be so much damn fun
 
R

rickd13

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 4, 2005
Messages
4,090
Reaction score
3,028
Age
55
Location
Rochester, New York
Dan13Forever said:
We are lucky this year everything falling in place for us in the draft. Traded down to 6 and still getting a premium weapon. We cannot go wrong with either Smith, Chase, Waddle or Pitts. I like to draw parallel of their game to an existing NFL player. You have better suggestion?
Smith to Diggs
Chase to D Hopkins
Waddle to Tyreek Hills
Pitts to Waller
Click to expand...
The comparisons are spot on.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom