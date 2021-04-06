Drawing parallel

Dan13Forever
Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
- Joined
- Oct 24, 2020
- Messages
- 1,958
- Reaction score
- 1,930
- Age
- 62
- Location
- Arcadia CA
We are lucky this year everything falling in place for us in the draft. Traded down to 6 and still getting a premium weapon. We cannot go wrong with either Smith, Chase, Waddle or Pitts. I like to draw parallel of their game to an existing NFL player. You have better suggestion?
Smith to Diggs
Chase to D Hopkins
Waddle to Tyreek Hills
Pitts to Waller
Smith to Diggs
Chase to D Hopkins
Waddle to Tyreek Hills
Pitts to Waller