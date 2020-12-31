Dream with me for a second...

Let's assume we beat the Bills (with vegas odds trending more and more in our favor, it's looking like they *may* rest their starters)



Our first playoff game would most likely be @Tennessee.



That is a very winnable game. The Dolphins have been to the playoffs 3 times in the last 20 years I believe, and in each one of those games (I think it was Ravens, Ravens, Steelers?),

we were blown out.



With the way Tennessee's defense plays, we have a real shot to actually win a playoff game. They are dead last in sacks, get very little pressure on opposing QBs, they give up a ton of yards through the air, and they're below avg against the run.



I know, I know, they have Henry and Tannehill to Brown and J Smith are serious threats but this would be the first time this century perhaps that we could potentially win a playoff game.



And then comes the crazy part...



If the Steelers could somehow beat the Browns Sunday, (they beat the Browns last year with Duck Hodges as their QB, without Ju-Ju and Conner)



We could end up playing the Steelers in the 2nd round.



The Ravens would be going against the Bills which wow, that sounds like an amazing game, and if the Ravens win that game, they would technically be the lower seed, so they'd play the Chiefs and we'd play the Steelers (assuming the Steelers beat the Colts in the divisional round)



A lot of ifs but it's all definitely possible.



Chiefs(or Raven) vs Dolphins to go to the Super Bowl lol