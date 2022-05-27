 Drew Rosenhaus says his clients love Mike McDaniel | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Drew Rosenhaus says his clients love Mike McDaniel

NY8123

NY8123

“A lot of players have commented that it’s been tough — the workouts, the practices, the conditioning has been brutal. Maybe even tougher than what they’ve had in the past. McDaniel has made a great impression, but he’s also a guy who’s proving that he’s going to demand that players work extremely hard.”

Giggity!
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

My favorite part of the article.
 
Travis34

Travis34

Love hearing that. Grueling practices but fun practices too
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

NY8123 said:
Dude you've been around this team 40+ years too I think if I remember correctly. Do you remember this much "buzz" since 90's Shula? I certainly do not, there wasn't even this much "buzz" when they drafted Dan Marino in 83.
Click to expand...
Ya, been a fan almost 50 years. In 1984 you couldn't convince me we'd be in 2022 and no rings in between...not a chance. But that's another discussion lol.

Truth...the only "buzz" around Marino was talk about particular substances. Boy he sure flipped that script...with a quickness.

It's strange...this guy comes in as a virtual unknown, until he got hype around interview time, but everybody seems to be on the train. It's a very exciting time for the NFL's greatest football club! Exciting, and tenuous, and we get a free ride! Other teams have found an HC diamond in the rough...would sure love to be on that list.
 
