Drew Rosenhaus says his clients love Mike McDaniel
Everybody seems like to the coach.
dolphinswire.usatoday.com
My favorite part of the article.“A lot of players have commented that it’s been tough — the workouts, the practices, the conditioning has been brutal. Maybe even tougher than what they’ve had in the past. McDaniel has made a great impression, but he’s also a guy who’s proving that he’s going to demand that players work extremely hard.”
Giggity!
Giggity!
Dude you've been around this team 40+ years too I think if I remember correctly. Do you remember this much "buzz" since 90's Shula? I certainly do not, there wasn't even this much "buzz" when they drafted Dan Marino in 83.My favorite part of the article.
Ya, been a fan almost 50 years. In 1984 you couldn't convince me we'd be in 2022 and no rings in between...not a chance. But that's another discussion lol.Dude you've been around this team 40+ years too I think if I remember correctly. Do you remember this much "buzz" since 90's Shula? I certainly do not, there wasn't even this much "buzz" when they drafted Dan Marino in 83.