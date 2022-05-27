Drew Rosenhaus says his clients love Mike McDaniel

NY8123 said: Dude you've been around this team 40+ years too I think if I remember correctly. Do you remember this much "buzz" since 90's Shula? I certainly do not, there wasn't even this much "buzz" when they drafted Dan Marino in 83. Click to expand...

Ya, been a fan almost 50 years. In 1984 you couldn't convince me we'd be in 2022 and no rings in between...not a chance. But that's another discussion lol.Truth...the only "buzz" around Marino was talk about particular substances. Boy he sure flipped that script...with a quickness.It's strange...this guy comes in as a virtual unknown, until he got hype around interview time, but everybody seems to be on the train. It's a very exciting time for the NFL's greatest football club! Exciting, and tenuous, and we get a free ride! Other teams have found an HC diamond in the rough...would sure love to be on that list.