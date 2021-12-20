Duke Signed To Active Roster

silver McNibblets
Never assume this team will do something no brainer when it comes to RB.
I wouldn't assume both Johnson and Lindsay have roles going forward. That's two running backs who haven't played much with the team in an offense where lack of synchronization will create turnovers. It's likely that Lindsay's window came and went with Duke's emergence.Duke can be a productive back the rest of the year. Worth remembering we added 2 proven RBs to go with Gaskin (Johnson and Lindsay).
It would probably take losing Gaskin or Ahmed to change that.
I think Duke Johnson's performance yesterday opened up a lot of people's eyes, including mine. I'm a big fan of Myles Gaskin, but we can do some real damage if we bring in a top RB .. Even with this Oline. I was of the belief most rb's would look average with this oline in front of them.
Wwre the only team who didn't start the season with at least two guys who could get more than the blocked yards, so no.
What really sucks and one of the reasons why I've been so mad about ignoring the rb position and the running game is that young linemen perform better in pass pro when you give them more run block opportunities.They actually have had a good enough run block win % this season. Don't let the pass blocking twist the reality of run blocking.
The problem is Gaskin should be a receiving back who gets between 5-10 carries a game max, because he doesn't have particularly good vision or elite athletic skills to overcome that.