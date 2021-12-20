 Duke Signed To Active Roster | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Duke Signed To Active Roster

gregorygrant83

I would still draft a pair of rbs and have Lindsay, Gaskin, Johnson, Ahmad and Doaks battle it out in the offseason and training camp for two remaining roster spots in 2022.
 
mrhankey81701

mrhankey81701

Duke can be a productive back the rest of the year. Worth remembering we added 2 proven RBs to go with Gaskin (Johnson and Lindsay).
 
Ray R

Ray R

That didn't take long!

Our team just strengthened a weak area and not a second too soon.
I really think we are going to win out for a 10 W season.
I also think there is enough turmoil among other teams trying to make the playoffs, that we will get in.

I'll show a modicum of restraint and wait until we are "officially" in the playoffs before I go on about the Superbowl. All I will say is - some posters would be wise to stock up on crow before there is a "shortage" - LOL
 
Sirspud

I wouldn't assume both Johnson and Lindsay have roles going forward. That's two running backs who haven't played much with the team in an offense where lack of synchronization will create turnovers. It's likely that Lindsay's window came and went with Duke's emergence.

It would probably take losing Gaskin or Ahmed to change that.
 
Ray R

Ray R

Could we be facing an "embarrassment of riches" in our RB room? - LOL
 
El Canadian

El Canadian

I think Duke Johnson's performance yesterday opened up a lot of people's eyes, including mine. I'm a big fan of Myles Gaskin, but we can do some real damage if we bring in a top RB .. Even with this Oline. I was of the belief most rb's would look average with this oline in front of them.
 
GhostArmOfMarino

They actually have had a good enough run block win % this season. Don't let the pass blocking twist the reality of run blocking.

The problem is Gaskin should be a receiving back who gets between 5-10 carries a game max, because he doesn't have particularly good vision or elite athletic skills to overcome that.
 
S

Sirspud

What really sucks and one of the reasons why I've been so mad about ignoring the rb position and the running game is that young linemen perform better in pass pro when you give them more run block opportunities.

The last thing you want to do with guys trying to find their MOJO in the league is put them on their heels being attacked all game. Give them the opportunity to be the attacker and move someone. Builds confidence and energy. But no back this team has put on has merited many carries, until yesterday.
 
